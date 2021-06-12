Brainerd Community Theatre announces the cast for its summer production of the musical “Xanadu.”
Directed by local community theatre veteran Amy Borash, the cast includes many performers familiar to local audiences: Kevin Boyles, Travis Chaput, Brianna Engels, Jaydon Friedel, Jacob Hanson, Sharon Hartley, Macy Judd, Rachael Kline, Lily Medved-Charpentier, Erik Paulson, and Nicole Rothleutner.
The stage musical is based on a movie musical of the same name, which starred Olivia Newton-John. With a score that features songs originally recorded by the Electric Light Orchestra, the play tells the story of Sonny, a man on the brink of suicide, who finds his life transformed by the intervention of the Muses from Greek mythology. The mixture of Greek gods and Southern California roller disco makes for an amusing and entertaining evening of music and dance.
“Xanadu” will be performed on the outdoor stage of Brainerd Community Theatre, located on the south lawn of the Central Lakes College campus. Performance dates are July 28-30 and Aug. 3-5. Information on the production and tickets is available from the company’s website at www.clcperformingarts.com
