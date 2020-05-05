The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center will present Ted Manderfeld in a live streamed, solo performance Friday at 7:30 p.m.
To kick off what will be a continuing series of music and theatre events, Manderfeld will be the featured artist in an event dubbed ‘quaranTinED.’
‘quaranTinED’ will be an interactive evening of music, laughter, stories, requests and Q&A with Ted.
While there is no admission charge to the event, viewers will be asked to make a donation to the Central Lakes College Student Support donations page. “We thought, with this first venture, we’d make it free to see if there is an audience for this type of event,” said Spradlin. “We’re using it as a means of reconnecting with our audience, to thank them for their continued patronage. Because there is such a strong need for student support in these times, we were happy to set it up as a donation-only event to go to a good cause.”
Because this is a private event, an internet link will be sent on the day of the performance to those wishing to attend. Current patrons of CLCPAC will receive the link in an email announcement this week. Those not on that list will need to notify the Central Lakes Theatre Box Office before 5 p.m. Thursday. This is best done by email at clcperformingarts@clcmn.edu
The box office will add those respondents to the patron list and send a link to the event via email.
