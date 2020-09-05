BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center (CLCPAC) has announced a five show season of live performances, ranging from rockabilly to jazz to comedy.
Three of the events will be outdoors and two are live-streamed. The first three events will all take place outdoors on the south lawn of the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.
First up on the schedule Friday is the popular duo of Ted Manderfeld and David Eichholz with their Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos show.
The Manderfeld/Eichholz team has been together for 17 years, during which time they’ve performed over 2,000 shows throughout the U.S. and abroad, while traveling over 1.25 million miles. The Deuces Wild show will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The Holy Rocka Rollaz return to Brainerd with their high energy show Sept. 19 with a 2 p.m. matinee performance.
This band plays the classic early rock ‘n’ roll and rockabilly of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, and many more. The Minnesota-based Holy Rocka Rollaz bring back the sound, the look, the memories and nostalgia of one of America’s most treasured eras. There’s nothing but pure early American rock and roll about them.
Oct. 3 brings Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience to town for a 2 p.m. matinee. The group is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing a big band spirit with an inventive edge, at once more risky than Buble, more modern than Sinatra. Shaun, an Emmy award-winning crooner (and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa) indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch, to the delight of both traditionalists and newcomers, emerging as an original voice in the continuing tradition of the American singer. The Big Band Experience can be seen on their very own, nationally televised PBS television special, “The Spirit of the Season.”
Oct. 10 closes out the live outdoor portion of the CLCPAC season when the George Maurer Quartet hit the stage for a 2 p.m. matinee show. Pianist/composer/arranger George Maurer is a well-known composer and arranger in the performing arts. His talents have taken him all over the world, with performances with Eric Clapton, and arrangements for renowned musicians from Bobby Vee to many symphonies across the U.S. George was awarded a McKnight Fellowship in Composition in 2014.
The season moves to live-streamed events Nov. 21 when the internationally-recognized a capella group Tonic Sol Fa presents ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ The live show is tailored for the individual viewing audience, and features the Emmy-winning vocals of Tonic Sol-fa as well as the manic energy of a Top 5 Billboard artist with Shaun Johnson and the Big Band Experience. Viewers will experience a 60 minute virtual event from the safety of their own couch that includes special guests, brand new songs from an unreleased, upcoming album, live chat and interactive Q&A.
The final event of the performing arts fall series will be nationally-known comedian Henry Cho with a live-streamed concert Dec. 12. Cho is a Korean comic who grew up in Tennessee, so his unique commentary on American life is a hilarious evening of good clean fun. Henry’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms.
For more information on these events, including ticketing and access, visit the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center web site at www.clcperformingarts.com, or call (218) 855-8199.
