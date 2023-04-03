BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will be teaching an acrylic painting class 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 22 titled, “Painting With a Brayer.”
The $60 class cost include all materials needed to complete two paintings of geometric forms using a brayer and acrylic paints. Each painting is 16-by-20 inches.
Pre-registration and payment in advance is required. Cash or check will be accepted; make checks payable to Charles Alberti. You can view the information sheet and register at Gallery North 310 4th St NW Bemidji (218) 444-9813. (In case of inclement weather all participants will be notified and class will be rescheduled). Class size is limited to six people age 14 to adult.
Alberti was born and raised in Chicago. He earned a BFA from the School of Art Institute of Chicago in painting, drawing and art history and an M.Ed. and Ph.D. at Loyola University of Chicago. In 1988 he began teaching at BSU and retired as Emeritus Professor of Professional Education and the Honors Program. Charles has had shows in New York, Chicago, California, Connecticut, Texas and Minnesota. His artwork is in private, corporate and museum collections in the states and abroad. He served on many organizational boards and committees in greater Minnesota.
If you have questions, call Gallery North at (218) 444-9813 and leave a message with telephone number so the instructor can return your call.
Gallery North, located at 310 Fourth Street NW, is a non-profit cooperative art gallery that has been displaying and selling original art and fine crafts by area artists since 1989. Check out the website at gallerynorthbemidji.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.