BEMIDJI — Gallery North member Charles Alberti will be teaching an acrylic painting class 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 22 titled, “Painting With a Brayer.”

The $60 class cost include all materials needed to complete two paintings of geometric forms using a brayer and acrylic paints. Each painting is 16-by-20 inches.

