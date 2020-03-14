NISSWA — Grassroots Concerts favorite Claudia Schmidt returns to Nisswa at 7:30 p.m. March 20 for her eighth performance in the 32-year-old volunteer-run series.
This 343rd Grassroots concert is at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane (next to the Nisswa school).
More than four decades as a touring professional have found Michigan native Schmidt traversing North America as well as Europe in venues ranging from intimate clubs to 4,000 seat theatres and festival stages in front of 25,000 rapt listeners.
She has recorded 19 albums of mostly original songs, exploring folk, blues, and jazz idioms featuring her acclaimed 12-string guitar and mountain dulcimer playing.
Schmidt describes her concert as “a hodge-podge of music, poetry, story, laughter, drama, and celebrating the moment.”
She always includes her original work along with very personal versions of the work of others. What you get is a unique look at the world from someone who says what she sees with clarity, humor, and wonder.
For more about Schmidt go to www.claudiaschmidt.com.
Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.
The rest of the 2020 spring Grassroots Concerts spring line-up:
April 10: Ellis, www.ellis-music.com
May 1: John Gorka, www.johngorka.com
For more about Grassroots Concerts go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, the series Facebook page, or call 218-829-4092.
At each concert Grassroots welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf.
