BRAINERD — Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series will conclude its outdoor fall concert series with two high powered events Saturday and Oct. 10. Both of the 2 p.m. matinee shows feature artists familiar to both area and national audiences.
First up is Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience. Front man Johnson is an Emmy award-winning crooner and lead singer of the internationally known vocal group, Tonic Sol-fa. The Big Band Experience indelibly stamps vocal jazz and swing with a contemporary punch.
The eight-piece band that backs Johnson’s electric vocals include artists who’ve played with the likes of Natalie Cole, Aretha Franklin, Wayne Newton, Johnny Mathis, The Four Tops and Bobby Vinton. Johnson, in addition to his multiple Grammys, has shared the stage with Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy, Garrison Keillor, Shawn Colvin, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, and Jerry Springer, to name a few.
Oct. 10 sees the George Maurer Quartet conclude the outdoor series.
Pianist/composer/arranger Maurer is a well-known composer and arranger in the performing arts. His talents have taken him all over the world, with performances with Eric Clapton, and arrangements for renowned musicians from Bobby Vee to many symphonies across the U.S. George was awarded a McKnight Fellowship in Composition in 2014.
The quartet consists of Maurer on piano; Matt McIntyre, bass; Mike Lauer, guitar; and Scott Chabot, drums. The quartet’s Brainerd performance will feature Minneapolis vocalist Leslie Vincent and selections from her solo CD ‘These Foolish Things.’
The events will all take place outdoors on the south lawn of the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. One required protocol for all audience members in attendance is the completion of a COVID health screening tool.
Tickets for these events are available from the theatre’s box office by phone during business hours of Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online at www.clcperformingarts.com
Details on the live stream ticket will be available at the CLC Performing Arts Center’s web site, www.clcperformingarts.com
