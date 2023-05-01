BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center (CLCPAC) is thrilled to announce its upcoming two-week summer program, Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp, for students in grades 5-8 and 9-12.

This exciting program will be led by some of the most talented teachers in the Brainerd Lakes Area, including Amy Borash (director and choreographer), Kryston Wiseley (choral teacher at Forestview Middle School), and CLCPAC Director Joey Yow.

