BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center (CLCPAC) is thrilled to announce its upcoming two-week summer program, Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp, for students in grades 5-8 and 9-12.
This exciting program will be led by some of the most talented teachers in the Brainerd Lakes Area, including Amy Borash (director and choreographer), Kryston Wiseley (choral teacher at Forestview Middle School), and CLCPAC Director Joey Yow.
The camp is structured with a unique tuition model called Pay-What-You-Wish, which is designed to make the program more accessible to everyone. Suggested tuition options will be available when registering, or parents can contact the center directly and register their child at a price that suits their needs.
Spotlight is also meant to provide a compliment to CLCPAC’s ongoing partnership with Play off the Page, a theatre camp taught by Mary Aalgaard at Central Lakes College in late July/early August. “We’re looking to diversify the opportunities available to the community for youth theatre experiences,” said Yow. “The summer is a busy season for everyone, but we hope by providing multiple classes throughout the summer, we’re providing options that can fit the schedules of anyone who wants to learn.”
Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp will be held at Central Lakes College weekdays only, from June 20-30 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. “Play off the Page” runs July 24-28 for students in grades 1-5 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students in grades 6-9, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information or to register for Spotlight Youth Theatre Camp and Play off the Page, visit www.clcperformingarts.com/summer-youth-theater-workshops
