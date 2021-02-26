BRAINERD — Central Lakes College English and Global Studies instructor Lori-Beth Larsen will speak on her experience of growing up in Papua New Guinea for Thursday’s Cultural Thursday program.
The free event will be held at noon Thursday. To join the Zoom webinar, register with your name and e-mail address at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/xaw4n02b
Viewers can also participate in the Q&A afterward. Those who register can also watch the recorded presentation at a later date.
Larsen grew up in Papua New Guinea, living in a rural village from 2 years old through high school. Her parents had moved to Papua New Guinea to work in literacy, linguistics and community development. Hear about how these childhood experiences continue to shape Larsen’s identity.
For more information about this presentation or the Cultural Thursday program, contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jimenez at (218) 855-8183.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.