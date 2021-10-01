BRAINERD — The community is invited to learn more about the people of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands during the next Cultural Thursday event at noon Thursday at Central Lakes College.
The presentation will be delivered live through Zoom. Attendees are invited to watch in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus or remotely. Please pre-register for the Zoom webinar and the webinar link will be e-mailed to you at https://tinyurl.com/2x3k76j2
The presenter is John Fanestil, Executive Director of Via International, a binational non-profit organization working on both sides of the border in San Diego and Tijuana. As part of his work with Via, Fanestil convenes the Friends of Friendship Park, a coalition advocating for public access to the historic meeting place on the U.S.-Mexico border, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. An ordained Elder in the United Methodist Church, Fanestil also leads The Border Church, a weekly celebration of communion at Friendship Park.
Fanestil is a graduate of Dartmouth College; Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar; the Claremont School of Theology; and the University of Southern California, where he earned his Ph.D. in History. He is the author of “Mrs. Hunter’s Happy Death” and “One Life to Give.”
