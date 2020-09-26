BRAINERD — As a precursor to Native American Heritage Month, Central Lakes College’s Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Cultural Thursdays Program will host a free Zoom webinar with Kevin Belin, a Navajo language teacher at the International Baccalaureate Navajo Preparatory School in Farmington, N.M.
The webinar will take place Thursday, from noon to 1 p.m. Pre-register at the link below for access information to this webinar.
“This presentation will be an introduction into the topic of Navajo philosophy and the pedagogy of our Navajo People,” Belin said. “The Navajo critical thought process is complex and been in use from time immemorial through ceremony. The pedagogy of the Navajo critical thought process embodies two separate but harmonious concepts: the blessing way and protection way are two ceremonies which represent the feminine and masculine mentalities and are approaches to confronting and overcoming our monsters.”
In addition to his work at the Navajo Preparatory School, Belin is owner of Hashké – Hozhó Design and Collaborative, in addition to serving as an adjunct instructor with Diné College in the Navajo Cultural Arts Program. Belin has been in the education field for nearly a decade, working with fellow teachers, consultants, and language instructors to perpetuate the Navajo language and culture through curriculum building, trainings and presentations. Throughout the year, Belin is consulted to work with youth and demonstrate hands-on workshops in historical and cultural knowledge.
“I don’t consider myself an expert, but I am the bridge that connects the knowledge banks that are our elders to the young and discouraged learners with modern approaches to language learning and scaffolded instruction to understanding the complex concepts of Sa’ah Naaghei Bik’eh Hozho.”
Belin has been featured on Native America Calling, American Indian Republic, 21st Century Native leaders podcast and Indian Country Today as a cultural representative and is a Billy Mill’s Running Strong Dreamstarter.
Register in advance for this free webinar here https://tinyurl.com/y2fvd48v. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For more information on this or other Cultural Thursday presentations, contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez at (218) 855-8183.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.