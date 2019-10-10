BRAINERD — Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College, will kick off its eighth year of programming by introducing Iranian-American Poet Kaveh Akbar at noon Oct. 25 in the Chalberg Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.
Akbar was born in Tehran, Iran, and teaches at Purdue University and in the low residency MFA programs at Randolph College and Warren Wilson. His poems appear in The New Yorker, Poetry, The New York Times, Paris Review, The Nation, Best American Poetry, The New Republic, The Guardian, American Poetry Review, The Poetry Review, PBS NewsHour and elsewhere.
“At 30, Kaveh Akbar has quickly established himself as a rising star on the American poetry scene, and one of the most energetic and forceful evangelists for the art form,” said Jeff Johnson, CLC English instructor and director of Verse Like Water. “As he told National Public Radio, ‘To learn how to live my life in joyous grateful service of poetry — that’s everything.’ Happily, from here on out Kaveh will be connected to Minnesota, as his next books will be published by Gray Wolf Press in Minneapolis. Attendees can expect challenging poems and a spirited performance.”
