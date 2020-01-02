BRAINERD — Community members are invited to visit the Green Card Voices of Central Minnesota Exhibit at Central Lakes College.

The exhibit, hosted by the CLC Diversity Committee, will be on display from Jan. 6-24 at the Brainerd campus and at the Staples campus from Jan. 7-Feb. 3. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular building hours.

The exhibit features eight first-generation immigrant and refugee stories from 12 different countries. Each incredible and unique story is told through full color banners displaying biographies, a personal quote and a QR code that viewers can scan with a smart device and watch a first-person video story.

The stories that make up this exhibit are central Minnesota stories, told by community members who live, work, and serve in central Minnesota.  

This exhibit honors International Migrant Day, which took place Dec. 18.  

For more information please contact Rosy Hjermstad at (218) 855-8109 or rosy.hjermstad@clcmn.edu

