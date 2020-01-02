BRAINERD — Community members are invited to visit the Green Card Voices of Central Minnesota Exhibit at Central Lakes College.
The exhibit, hosted by the CLC Diversity Committee, will be on display from Jan. 6-24 at the Brainerd campus and at the Staples campus from Jan. 7-Feb. 3. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular building hours.
The exhibit features eight first-generation immigrant and refugee stories from 12 different countries. Each incredible and unique story is told through full color banners displaying biographies, a personal quote and a QR code that viewers can scan with a smart device and watch a first-person video story.
The stories that make up this exhibit are central Minnesota stories, told by community members who live, work, and serve in central Minnesota.
This exhibit honors International Migrant Day, which took place Dec. 18.
For more information please contact Rosy Hjermstad at (218) 855-8109 or rosy.hjermstad@clcmn.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.