In its excitement to open their 57th year of community theatre opportunities, Grand Rapids Players announces their fall 2022 production, “Clue: On Stage!”

This hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery opens Sept. 30 for six shows in two weekends on the Ives Theatre stage in their home at the Reif Center.

According to play selection committee member, Sharon Marty, “This selection was brought to the board for consideration and was quickly agreed upon, knowing that this is exactly what our community needs! Comedic mayhem, mystery, and a little audience participation, Clue: On Stage! promises an opportunity to temporarily leave your worries behind.”

Grand Rapids Players is currently inviting letters of interest for artistic director. The role of director begins with auditions, set for Aug. 8-9. Perusal copies of the script are available on request. Rehearsals will begin shortly after that date. Performance dates are Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,7-9.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue: On Stage!” begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. It’s the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out — who did it, where, and with what!

More info is on the grplayers.com website. Questions and letters of interest along with a short resume’ can be sent to info@grplayers.com or P.O. Box 28.

Clue: On Stage! is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin and is produced with permission from Music Theatre International, MTI, New York, NY.

