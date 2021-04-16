DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica’s Spring Student Spectacular will be released online later this month.
St. Scholastica students wrote, directed and act in their own production, which will be available to watch online from 12 a.m. Thursday until 11:55 p.m. Sunday.
As a response to COVID-19 and the world of today, 17 students have produced a topical variety show. The production is based on the 24 hour play festival, transformed into a longer format so that the students could partake in a more enriched experience of script and scene development. The production includes five sketches, seven song parodies, two commercials and one three-part “Day in the Life of Zoom”.
“It’s been a lot of fun and a crazy wild ride,” said Merry Renn Vaughan, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Director of Theatre. “I am so proud of the efforts of our student writers, directors and performers. They have committed to this experiment and are really putting their all into finding a way to create theatre in a pandemic.”
Tickets are now available. Tickets are $5 for individuals and can be purchased by visiting spotlight.css.edu. Once purchased, a code will be sent to watch the production.
St. Scholastica is a 109-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition. It is nationally recognized for quality and value. It has been named the top Minnesota college for economic mobility, and U.S. News & World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists. The College is ranked on Money magazine’s “Best Colleges for your Money” list, Princeton Review’s 2020 list of Best Midwestern Colleges, and Forbes’ Top Colleges list. The Center for First-Generation Student Success has named St. Scholastica one of the top 80 colleges in the country for commitment to first-generation students. Learn more at css.edu.
