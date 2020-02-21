BRAINERD — In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Central Lakes College is hosting the following activities. Each is free and open to the public.
On March 4 at noon in the cafeteria: A celebration of Women’s History Month, featuring speakers, a slideshow and cake.
On March 9 at 7 p.m. in the Chalberg Theatre, “The Champion of Persistence,” a play on the life and legacy of Jeannette Rankin, the first US Congresswoman elected in 1916 from Montana. With grace and humor she battled for women’s suffrage, labor rights, social justice and children. She was one of the first citizens to speak out against the Vietnam War.
J. Emily Peabody wrote and performs this one-woman play. This event is brought in collaboration with AAUW, Brainerd Lakes League of Women Voters and the CLC Office of Diversity.
On March 19 in room E203, Betty Folliard, founder of ERA Minnesota and former three-term state representative, will give an up-to-the-moment presentation on the state of the Equal Rights Amendment that is now getting national attention. There will be a 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. session.
This event is brought in collaboration with AAUW, Brainerd Lakes League of Women Voters and the CLC Office of Diversity.
