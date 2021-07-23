In a departure from past audition practices, Brainerd Community Theatre will hold auditions for its entire 2021-22 season of plays.
Auditions will be held Aug. 2 and 6 at 6:30 p.m., and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m
Those who audition will be considered for roles in BCT’s season of four plays. The plays are “Wait Until Dark,” a thriller by Frederick Knott adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. The play has roles for four men, an adult woman and a younger actress, aged 10-14.
The production will begin rehearsals in mid-September with performances scheduled October 21-23 and 28-30.
“Elf,” a musical by Thomas Meheen and Bob Martin with music by Matthew Sklar, has roles for up to 20 cast members, with principal roles for six men and four women and a younger male actor, age 12-16.
The production will begin rehearsals in early October with performances scheduled Dec. 9-11 and 14-16.
“Amadeus,” a history-inspired drama written by Peter Shaffer. The play has roles for six men and two woman (principals) with additional non-speaking roles for several men and women.
The production will begin rehearsals in late November with performances scheduled for Feb. 10-12 and 15-17.
“The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman. The play has roles for five men and five women, including the title role to be played by a young woman (12-18), a young man of same age range, and up to three non-speaking extra roles.
The production will begin rehearsals in mid-February with performances scheduled for April 21-23 and 28-30.
Those who audition are not committed to performing in all four shows.
The directors ask that auditioners come with known schedule conflicts in hand for the time periods outlined previously.
The company auditions will take place in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.
Auditioners are encouraged but not required to sign up in advance for an audition time. A sign-up form and additional Information about the auditions is available on the company’s web site: www.clcperformingarts.com
Those needing further information are encouraged to contact the directors Patrick Spradlin at Patrick.spradlin@clcmn.edu, Travis Chaput at Chaput.travis@gmail.com or Beth Selinger at bethselinger@gmail.com
