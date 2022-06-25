Gallery North, 310 Fourth St., Bemidji, will offer the following free classes for students age 8 to 18.

Class size is limited to eight students. Students may sign up for a maximum of two classes.

To pre-registration, stop by Gallery North or call (218) 444-9813.

June 29, 1-4 p.m., Carve a Wolf

July 12, 1-4 p.m., Bemidji Woods

July 13, 1-3:30 p.m., Mandala Painting on Stones

July 14, 1-4 p.m., Acrylic Painting

July 21, 1-4 p.m., Beaded Bracelet

This activity  is funded, in part, by a grant from  the Region 2 Arts  Council, funded by an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund.

