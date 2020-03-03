NISSWA — Courtney Yasmineh, a self-made artist, will be on stage for Grassroots Concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar in the Journey Church, 5459 Lakers Lane.
Yasmineh is a Chicago native who ran away from home at age 17 and discovered the music of Bob Dylan. She provides a convincing amalgam of alternative rock, folk, pop and even a little gospel.
One of her early songs is the funny and ironic “Married to Bob,” a fanciful tune from her six-song EP, Early Days, pretending herself hitched to Hibbing, Minnesota’s most famous native son.
Up North at age 17, she started her life anew in her grandfather’s hunting cabin - alone — faking it to local high school officials that her parents were living with her.
Yasmineh started singing in bars and waitressing to support herself. One of the school officials eventually called her bluff but took no action other than to encourage her to go to Macalester College in the Twin Cities where her writing and singing talent earned her a full scholarship. She graduated and hit the real world again, using her tough and tender character and her sturdy guitar as her maps.
For more about Yasmineh go to www.courtneyyasmineh.com.
Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.
The rest of the 2020 spring Grassroots Concerts spring line-up:
March 20: Claudia Schmidt www.claudiaschmidt.com
April 10: Ellis www.ellis-music.com
May 1: John Gorka www.johngorka.com
For more about Grassroots Concerts go to www.grassrootsconcerts.org, the series Facebook page or call (218) 829-4092.
At each concert Grassroots welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.