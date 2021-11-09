BRAINERD — Crossing Arts is currently accepting submissions for solo and group exhibitions, as well as proposals for exhibits that specifically address diversity, inclusion, and equity.
Exhibit dates are Feb. 4-26, Sept. 2-24 and various months TBD in 2023.
All artists living in the United States are encouraged to apply (a very strong and consistent body of work is essential). Open to all traditional and non-traditional art forms and media. Artwork must not have been previously exhibited with Crossing Arts. All submissions will be reviewed and juried by the Crossing Arts Gallery Committee, which is made up of working professional artists, educators, and art organization leaders in our local community.
Visit the website at https://www.crossingarts.org/calls-for-art for more information, to review all of the guidelines and to complete the submission form. The deadline to apply is Dec. 11.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
