BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization located downtown, offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.
Opportunities coming up include:
• March 21: Needle-felted nest with Lisa Jordan. Suitable for beginning or intermediate needle-felters ages 13 and up. Using a specially barbed needle, fluffy wool, and a variety of ribbons, trims, and natural materials, students will create a one-of-a-kind nest with colorful eggs. All materials are included. $25 for Crossing Arts members, $30 for non-members.
• March 27-28: Mixed Media Art Book with Patricia Lintner. Students will learn how to incorporate found papers, paint, ephemera, beads, and other found objects into unique pages and covers and assemble it all into a finished Mixed Media Art Book. Students are encouraged to bring any personal items they wish to include in their work. $80 for Crossing Arts members, $89 for non-members.
To enroll, call TCAA at (218) 833-0416 or visit crossingarts.org. Pre-payment is required. Cancellations made less than 24 hours before class will not be eligible for a refund.
Classes will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street.
