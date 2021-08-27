BRAINERD — Crossing Arts will be holding the annual 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser, featuring artwork created by local artists in our community.

Like last year, the gallery will not be having the usual gala, but there will be a live online auction with everyone having the opportunity to view all of the artwork featured prior to bidding, which will be on display in the gallery.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Creativity Kit program, which is providing art tools and education to thousands of children in the community for free.

More information on the 8 x 8 event and links to the online bidding site will be out soon.

Important dates:

Oct. 1-11: Online bidding

Oct. 5-9: All artwork will be on display in the gallery for viewing

Oct. 12: Purchased artwork can begin to be picked up

Artists interested in participating can pick up an 8 x 8 canvas today, put your creativity to work, and return your finished piece to us by Sept. 28 to be included in the online auction and fundraiser. Limit of one canvas per artist.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org

The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

