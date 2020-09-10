BRAINERD — The annual 8x8 art fundraiser for Crossing
Arts will be held online. Between Oct. 18-25, you’ll have a chance to bid on an original piece of art in an online silent auction and support Crossing Arts in the process.
One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward supporting the mission of promoting and enhancing the arts in the lakes area.
Interested in contributing your talents to this highly-anticipated event? Crossing Arts will provide the canvases, so stop in and pick up an 8x8 canvas, put your creativity to work, and return your finished piece by Oct. 1.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
