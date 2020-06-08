BRAINERD — Who doesn’t love those petite, colorful buttons to pin on your jacket or backpack? Here’s your chance to design your very own and support our amazing kids arts programs at the same time.
Crossing Arts is hosting a button fundraiser. After downloading and printing off the button sheet, you’ll use crayons, colored pencils, pens or markers to design 12 buttons. Mail the sheet to us and we will punch out the buttons on our fancy dancy American-made button machine and mail them back to you!
You’ll need to purchase the button option first on our website before mailing your designs to us. Each sheet of 12 buttons is $12 — $10 for the buttons and $2 for shipping.
Each button is 1 1/4-inch in size and has a captive pin on the back.
How fun is that? Show off your artwork, or school pride, or maybe make some buttons to share with friends. You’re only limited by your creativity. Keep in mind, flat media works best on these, so avoid using anything dimensional on your designs.
You are welcome to create as many buttons as you would like, but you will need to purchase a button sheet each time for $12.
To participate, visit the website for more information and to download the button sheet at https://www.crossingarts.org/button-fundraiser
For more information, call Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or email info@crossingarts.org
Crossing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in the heart of downtown Brainerd at 711 Laurel Street.
