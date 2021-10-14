BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its newest exhibition “Costume Party,” a Halloween-themed exhibition with artwork by Jim Cook, Gregory Dirr, Martin Nelson, Tony Powers and Chase Vreeland.

“Costume Party,” which opens Tuesday and goes through Oct. 30, is a fun, weird and spooky exhibition featuring the artwork of five artists from across the country. Artists all focus on the idea of a Halloween party in this exhibit, with each piece on display incorporating figurative imagery of a costume or mask, both recognizable and somewhat imagined, that one may wear this time of year. As you move through the gallery, you’ll feel like you are walking through a party full of interesting creatures and characters all dressed up around you. From acrylic and mixed media pieces, works featuring collage, digital illustrations, and scratchboard art, this exhibition will be sure to keep you engaged, all while putting you in the Halloween spirit.

This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org

Hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

