BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents Amplify Your Work: A PR Primer workshop, March 9, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom in this new workshop.
Led by Alison Bergblom Johnson and Krista Rolfzen Soukup, the workshop is geared to help you grow and get noticed as an artist.
As an artist, you work hard on developing your craft. This workshop will teach you how to get noticed! Led by two publicity experts, this PR workshop will teach you how to gain the attention of local, regional and national press by establishing an artist PR toolbox; understand what is ‘news’; best practices for pitching; and when to bend the rules of PR. Workshop activities include discussion, writing, small group pitching and feedback. This workshop also includes downloadable Workshop outline, Workshop Worksheet and a Sample Press Release.
The Zoom link will be sent via email upon purchasing tickets. Tickets are $20 for Crossing Arts members and $25 for non-members. Visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets at https://www.crossingarts.org/workshops
