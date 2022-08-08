BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents the artwork by Autumn Cavender, “Wowicakekage: Weaving Realities.”
The traveling exhibit is the explorations and experimental applications of digital and generative art practices within a Dakota context. This exhibit highlights just one of the generative processes the artist has explored and developed.
Much of Cavender’s practice is rooted in an exploration of traditional Dakota artistic methodology, centering around quillwork as a method of recording-keeping and encoding data into design. Traditional designs depict and encode cosmological concepts, personal events, and connections to land and ancestors.
Using this quillworking philosophy, Cavender explores innovative ways to digitally generate Dakota geometrics and designs that retain their original function as informational carriers. Wowicakekage highlights her process of “generative quillwork” as both a digital and ancestral technology.
At its most basic, generative quillwork is a culturally-specific way of visualizing sound. From the perspective and principles of Dakota aesthetics, it is a way of depicting how the sounds of songs and stories reverberate through space, and a Dakota sense of direction and visualizations. And as a quillworking methodology, it is a way of encoding words, songs, and stories into color schemes, patterns and designs.
The exhibition will be on display in the gallery through Aug. 27. An artist reception will take place Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. Free will donation at the door. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited to attend.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.