BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents, Needle-Felted Painting with artist Lisa Jordan, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Using a special needle and wool, students will learn to needle-felt a highly textured, 5-inch x 7-inch 3-dimensional “painting” of a spring nest full of eggs.

Students will be provided with all the wool and materials needed to complete their painting, and will keep their mats, needles, and leftover supplies after the class. We will discuss techniques for creating texture, blending color, and making shapes.

Lisa Jordan has been felting since 2006. She enjoys sharing this medium with others and has taught throughout the state. By day she is the director of Crossing Arts.

This class is $55. Limited to six students. Each participant must be 12 years or older. Masks are required. This class will be held at Crossing Arts. Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $10 gift card when attending the class.

Pre-register for this class at https://the-crossing-arts-alliance.networkforgood.com/events/38411-needle-felted-painting-workshop or call to reserve your spot.

Cancellations made less than 24 hours before the class begins may not be eligible for a refund.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Second Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

