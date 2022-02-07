BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents “An Original Angle: A Modern Take On Japanese Kumiko” exhibit through Feb. 26.
“An Original Angle: A Modern Take On Japanese Kumiko” features the abstract wood art of artist Vince Cook. Based on the ancient Japanese craft of Kumiko, Cook’s pieces begin with a lattice work that is created and filled with intricate designs made from small pieces of wood, which are precisely hand cut and angled so they fit together based solely on tension.
Using traditional patterns and combining them to create overlapping designs, he forms geometric shapes of squares and hexagons, designs that represent plants and animals, and others that have deep meanings of prosperity, happiness, etc. Each piece illuminates the beauty of geometry and joinery, through both their design aspects as well as the various colors and textures of woods that are used.
Traditionally the craft of Kumiko was used as decoration in shoji screens, the wall dividers in homes and offices in Japan; and now it is also found in furniture and artwork. Cook continues to use many of the traditional techniques, materials, and ideas in his work today, while also adding his own personal artistic visions.
This exhibition features around 30 pieces created in this unique craft, and ranges from simple designs to more elaborate and complex ones. While viewing the work, make sure to dive into the beautiful details and view each piece from a different angle, as light and shadows can change the designs within a piece.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.