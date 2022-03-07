BRAINERD — “Images From Nature” features work from artist Sonja Larsen, created through the process of nature printing, a unique printing method where natural objects are inked and pressed directly to paper.
This exhibition will be on display at Crossing Arts Gallery through March 26.
Larsen has been creating nature prints since the late 1980s, after viewing the Smithsonian SITES traveling exhibition “Pressed On Paper,” which was organized in part by the Nature Printing Society. She has studied with two Japanese master fish printers, along with several American nature printers, and was invited to participate in a Gyotaku (Fish Print) exhibition in Japan. She has led multiple nature printing workshops internationally for the Nature Printing Society, and edited the NPS newsletter for 10 years.
Her artwork has been published in several books, and she edited the first published book for the Nature Printing Society, “The Art Of Nature Printing.”
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.