BRAINERD — ’84 is an artistic reaction to the volatile social and political climate of 2020. Created during the COVID-19 Quarantine, pieces respond to an array of extreme current events surrounding this time in history. Works include commentary on issues such as human trafficking, violence, censorship, and voter suppression.
The rough bold graffiti style of the show is not something you may be accustomed to seeing from the tattoo artist and muralist, and was chosen specifically to reflect the important protest movements going on across our country in response to police assaults and racial injustice.
The show title ’84 is a nod to Orwell’s 1949 novel, a prophecy of authoritarian social practice, psychological manipulation, and class struggle and an acknowledgement to parallels seen in today’s world.
This exhibition will be on display in the gallery through Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, there will not be a public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit the gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork. In addition, a gallery tour video will be posted on the website and social media pages for those that are unable to view the exhibition in person.
The Raboin and Francis Law Firm and Midwest Family Eye Center are sponsors for this exhibition.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located in the heart of downtown Brainerd at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.