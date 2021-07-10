BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents “Art Work(ers),” an exhibition of artwork from Crossing Arts staff, board members, and volunteers.
This exhibition features the work of Crossing Arts staff, board members, and volunteers. Outside of their roles at Crossing Arts helping to support and spread the arts in our community, these individuals engage in the arts in many different ways, and this exhibition showcases that diversity. While viewing the work on display, you’ll see an array of skill, exploration, and joy within each piece.
The exhibition, on display in the gallery through July 31, is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
