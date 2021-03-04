BRAINERD — “Light, Color And The Northern Landscape” showcases the defined skill and beauty of Steven Weagel’s handblown glass pieces and metalwork.

As an artist, Weagel sees his role in life as a creator of beauty, and implements that mindset whenever and wherever he can. With an abundance of negativity all around us, that beauty needs to shine, and Weagel’s work does just that. Using natural forms, color, and light within his pieces, everything combines to reveal the inherent natural qualities of colored glass.

Over the years Weagel has continued to master the tools and techniques of 2,000° glass. He has built several hot glass studios throughout the years, including one at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, which was featured on their grounds from 1976 through 1987. Weagel creates all of the glass portion of his artwork at Vandalia Glassworks in South St. Paul and all of his forging and welding is done at his studio near Pequot Lakes.

This exhibition will be on display in the gallery through March 26. Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, we will not be having a public reception for this exhibition, but the public is invited to visit our gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork.

This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and second Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

