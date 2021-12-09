BRAINERD — Support the arts and shop local this holiday season at the annual Kringle Market, a fun holiday shopping experience held at Crossing Arts.

The gallery and gift shop feature an amazing selection of local artist-created art and fine craft, art supplies for all ages, holiday gifts, and so much more! You are sure to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list!

Your support makes a positive impact on our organization and our community’s makers and artists.

Kringle Market runs through December 24 with normal hours of Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the exception Dec 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org

Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

