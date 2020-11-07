BRAINERD — Join the staff of Crossing Arts for a fun holiday shopping experience!
Members get a sneak peek with the Kringle Market will open Wednesday and Thursday by appointment for Crossing Arts members. Hour-long slots will be available, which can be reserved by calling us at (218) 833-0416.
Doors will open to the public Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy holiday shopping in the gallery and gift shop, with an amazing selection of artist-created art and fine craft.
The number of people in our space will be limited to 18. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and masks will be required at all times.
Kringle Market runs through December 24, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org
Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
