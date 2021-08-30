BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents “Northern Waters,” artist talk and closing reception Saturday beginning at noon.

Take part in a talk with artists Lindsey Personius and Calihan Yliniemi, followed by a closing reception of their exhibition. Free will offering at the door with light refreshments served. Enjoy mingling with fellow artists and arts enthusiasts.

This exhibition encompasses the beauty and abundant scenery and wildlife that Minnesota holds, through a collaboration of paintings by Yliniemi and pottery by Personius. Inspired by lake horizons, sunrises and sunsets, and reflections on the water, each of the mediums on display portrays fond memories of growing up on and around lakes in Minnesota, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the sweet sounds of nature.

This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org

Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.

