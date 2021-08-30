BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents “Northern Waters,” artist talk and closing reception Saturday beginning at noon.
Take part in a talk with artists Lindsey Personius and Calihan Yliniemi, followed by a closing reception of their exhibition. Free will offering at the door with light refreshments served. Enjoy mingling with fellow artists and arts enthusiasts.
This exhibition encompasses the beauty and abundant scenery and wildlife that Minnesota holds, through a collaboration of paintings by Yliniemi and pottery by Personius. Inspired by lake horizons, sunrises and sunsets, and reflections on the water, each of the mediums on display portrays fond memories of growing up on and around lakes in Minnesota, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the sweet sounds of nature.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org
Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.