BRAINERD — Every year, Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics challenges artists to create a unique piece of art with a limited color palette. Given simple rules, they were encouraged to push themselves creatively to design an original fiber art piece, taking inspiration from the art and legacy of the late Bob Ross, creator of Public Television’s “The Joy of Painting.”
Four traveling exhibits were chosen from more than 400 submissions. The cohesive colors, size, theme and texture of Cherrywood make the exhibit one of a kind. There were no limits on technique, so the viewer will see incredible manipulations of fabric in these 20-inch quilts. The collection is stunning and we hope you can appreciate the time and artistry that went into their creation! Cherrywood is proud of this beautiful textile tribute to an iconic man who continues to bring joy to a new generation.
This exhibition will be on display in the gallery through Saturday. The public is invited to visit the gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork. Masks are no longer required for vaccinated visitors, but welcome.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org
Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
