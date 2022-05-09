BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents Thirteen: Nonconformity, Artwork By Alice Blessing through the month of May.
The exhibit features the colorful portrait paintings of children. Blessing’s work examines the weight of patriarchy and systematic oppression that is put on young girls growing up, while exploring themes of feminism, puberty, and empowerment during these crucial developmental stages. While working on this project, things began to evolve and not only focus on girls anymore, but intersectionality, gender, diversity, and representation for all. Blessing hopes visitors will see the true heart of this exhibit through the strength and power in each of these portraits, and being open to one’s ability to stand up for themselves, no matter how others feel, all through nonconformity.
Blessing is a community-oriented teaching artist in northern Minnesota, and part of her work is teaching anti-racism and accessibility within art. She values intersectional representation in her portraits, which she paints with her fingers rather than brushes. Blessing teaches art classes at Bemidji State University, and teaches painting workshops around the state. She has displayed her work at a few galleries, and has received a few awards and grants.
This exhibition will be on display through May 21. An artist talk will take place May 20 from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a closing reception on the same evening starting at 6:30 p.m.
Part of the proceeds from exhibit sales will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union and The Trevor Project.
Alice Blessing’s project is made possible, in part, by a Region 2 Arts Council Individual Artist Grant Award with funding from the McKnight Foundation.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
