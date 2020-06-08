BRAINERD — The doors to the community are open again, and Crossing Arts is committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for staff, volunteers and customers.
To ensure this, they have developed a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan in response to the pandemic, which can be found on their website. Crossing Arts has already begun the process to re-open with new hours and procedures in place.
Curbside service available Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shopping by appointment can be scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shopping open to the public is Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (limit of six visitors).
Masks will be required (if you have a health concern that prevents you from wearing one, let them know). Please abide by social distancing guidelines, with safety and cleaning protocols in place.
View the Preparedness Plan on the website before visiting at https://www.crossingarts.org/resources
For curbside and appointments, call (218) 833-0416 to arrange.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org
Crossing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in the heart of downtown Brainerd at 711 Laurel Street.
