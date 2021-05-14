BRAINERD — Submissions are now open for THE annual exhibition “Salute To The Arts” which will be on display in the Crossing Arts gallery from June 11-July 3.
Salute to the Arts is a well-received and energizing annual juried exhibit held at The Crossing Arts Gallery that highlights exceptional, fresh, new work from area artists.
This exhibition is open to residents of Minnesota. Artists may submit up to TWO pieces for consideration. Artwork must have been created after June 2020 and not previously exhibited with TCAA. The submission fee is free for Crossing Arts members and $5 per piece for non-members. Submission fees are non-refundable.
Artwork will be juried by the Crossing Arts Gallery Committee, and judge Dana Sikkila will select first ($250), second ($100) and third ($50) place cash awards for selected pieces. In addition, each of the three winners will receive a free one-year membership to Crossing Arts.
Visit the website for more information and the full list of rules. Artwork can be submitted on our website through our online submission form at https://www.crossingarts.org/calls-for-art
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org
Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
