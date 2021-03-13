BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents a Golden Virtual Lecture Demo April 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom in this workshop led by Minnesota artist Bonnie Cutts.
The lecture demo presented by Bonnie Cutts will cover information about a variety of acrylic materials made by Golden Artist Colors. Along with an informational PowerPoint presentation, you will see a variety of wet samples of materials in live demos as well as dry examples of acrylic paints, gels and mediums.
Registration is necessary to receive the link for the lecture that will run between 1 to 1.5 hours in length depending on the number of questions asked. The lecture is free to attend and all who fill out a short questionnaire at the end will receive free samples.
The workshop will be conducted via Zoom. The link will be sent via email upon registration. Visit our website for more information and to sign up, https://www.crossingarts.org/workshops
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
