BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its newest workshop, Stamped Sterling Silver Rings with guest artist Jim Reed and Lauren Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
In this class you will learn to create a beautiful yet simplistic styled stamped sterling silver ring. You will learn the process to determine the length of silver needed and will be guided through the soldering process, making all the adjustments needed for a perfect fit. Expert instructions on fine art techniques to darken the stamping will make your ring stand out as a fine piece of handcrafted art.
Reed has been making custom sterling silver jewelry for four-plus years. You can often see his work to purchase in the Crossing Arts gift shop. He teaches seventh-grade technology at Forestview Middle School. In the summer, he mines gems and minerals in the Colorado mountains.
This class is $65 for Crossing Arts members and $75 for non-members and is limited to 12 students, minimum of eight. Each participant must be 16 years or older. This class will be held at a location in Baxter and will be disclosed in a confirmation registration email.
Pre-register for this class at https://the-crossing-arts-alliance.networkforgood.com/events/37140-stamped-silver-ring?fbclid=IwAR1CcqdHZqBrOR3xNd04m9o5LHZSFxTRNmN7sSoVe_o1oXtOI1D1tcnBFYY or call to reserve your spot.
Cancellations made less than 48 hours before the class begins may not be eligible for a refund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org
