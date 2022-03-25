BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization, offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums. Opportunities coming up include:
April 2: 2 to 5 p.m., Beehive Pincushion with Lisa Jordan
This is a great class for beginning needle-felters ages 10 and up. Using a specially barbed needle and fluffy wool, students will create an adorable and functional pincushion with a tiny bee-topped pin. Your completed pincushion will be about 3” tall.
Students will be provided with all the wool and tools they need to complete the project, and will keep their mats, needles, and leftover supplies after the class.
$30 per person (Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $5 gift card when attending the class). Masks are recommended. Class size is limited to 6.
April 9, noon to 3:30 pm, Sterling Silver Spinner Rings with Jim Reed
In this class you will be instructed on how to make a custom spinner/fidget ring from sterling silver. The ring will consist of a couple bands that spin into motion on the main ring. You will gain the knowledge and skills needed to create two to three solders in the making of this ring. Different metals will be implemented and manipulated to add interest and motion to the portion of the ring that spins.
Classroom instruction will take place at Jim Reeds Workshop.Upon registration a confirmation email will be sent disclosing directions of class location.
$125 per person (Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $10 gift card when attending the class). 16-plus years of age. Class size is limited to 3.
April 23, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m., Oil and Cold Wax with Patricia Lintner
Explore the basics of oil and cold wax, and the various techniques of this incredible and fun medium with no heat! You will learn how to use cold wax by incorporating several different applications using tools such as bowl scrapers and palette knives, adding oil paint and pigment powders, textural elements that you likely already have in your home, collage, solvent reduction and so much more!
Students are encouraged to bring any elements they want to add such as collage papers, spices with color, dried flowers, etc.
$95 per person (Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $10 gift card when attending the class). Masks are recommended. Class size is limited to 6.
May 7, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m., Magpie Nest with Lisa Jordan
Use wool and a variety of ribbons, trims, and natural materials to build a lovely and eclectic nest that will be the envy of any Magpie. This class is suitable for beginning or intermediate needle-felters ages 10 and up. Using a specially barbed needle and fluffy wool, students will learn to work around a form, incorporate other materials, and form egg shapes.
All wool and materials are provided to complete the nest and eggs, and students will keep their tools and leftover supplies after the class.
$55 per person (Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $5 gift card when attending the class). Masks are recommended. Class size is limited to 6.
To enroll, call (218) 833-0416 or visit www.crossingarts.org/workshops. Pre-payment is required. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before class may not be eligible for a refund.
Classes will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.