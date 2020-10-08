BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its newest exhibition by Paula Jensen.
“Following My Creative Compass” is an artistic journey of Jensen’s work and creative process over the last 30 years. Beginning through experimentation in two-dimensional sketching and painting, and later finding a strong connection to metalwork and three-dimensional sculpture, she uses her mastery of technique to express her understanding of herself and the world around her. Jensen’s work conveys great beauty through her use of traditional sculpting methods, fine details in each piece, and the overall uniqueness of the medium, but she has an eye for irony, magic, fantasy, and the strange, all things that can be found in her metal sculptures.
This exhibition will be on display in the gallery through Oct. 31. There will be no public reception, but the public is invited to visit the gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crossing Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located downtown at 711 Laurel Street.
