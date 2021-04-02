BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its newest exhibition “Young At Art,” an exhibition featuring student artwork.
“Young At Art” is the annual exhibition showcasing the work of students from local schools is on display in our gallery once again. This lively exhibit is floor to ceiling color and exploration! This fun community exhibit gives young artists a chance to have their work exhibited in a “real gallery,” and a special chance for arts enthusiasts to show their support for our budding artists.
The exhibition will be on display in gallery through April 30. Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, there will be no public reception for this exhibition. A gallery tour video will be posted on the website and social media pages for those that are unable to view the exhibition in person.
The number of people in our space will be limited to 18. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and masks will be required at all times. For those that cannot wear a mask due to health reasons, we will try to make accommodations for special after-hours visits. Contact us to make those arrangements.
Crossing Arts thanks the Raboin & Francis Law Firm, for being the supporting sponsor for this exhibition.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning April 10. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit and is located at 711 Laurel Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.