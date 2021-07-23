BRAINERD — The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds.
The festival features Viking-age crafts, costumes, weapons, mock battles, music and games. The event strives to be authentic to the Viking age with the slogan, “Real Vikings. No Horns.” The popular conception of horned helmets originated with artists and an opera costume designer during the 19th century. Attendees will be able to see and try on replica of an actual Viking helmet.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival is family friendly! Admission fees are capped for a family. Battle reenactments are historically realistic but still appropriate for all.
A variety of food will be available onsite. As an added delight, the Danish Sisterhood will be making and selling aebleskiver, a puffy, sphere-shaped pancake topped with powdered sugar.
There will be Viking craft demonstrations (weaving, carving, blacksmithing, etc.) using replica tools, skalds (Viking storytellers) recounting stories from Norse mythology, a chance to play the Viking game Kuub, and viewing Icelandic sheep and fjord horses.
Admission for adults is $10 and $5 for those ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and under are free. Family maximum price is $35. Tickets are available online at www.crowwingvikingfestival.com and will also be available at the door. Parking at the Crow Wing Fairgrounds is ample and free.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival is an event of the Sagatun Lodge of the Sons of Norway and Amber Lodge of the Danish Sisterhood and these sponsors:
Lakeland PBS, Lakes Printing, Laurie Hall State Farm Insurance, The Crossing Arts Alliance, Nick Reindl, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Bob and Kathy Peterson, Turtle Town Books and Gifts, Easy Street Video Production and SignSPOT.
The activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to the legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
