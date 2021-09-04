BRAINERD — With a mix of music, comedy, dance and magic, the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center is announcing its upcoming season of events known to audiences as the Cultural Arts Series.
Center Director Patrick Spradlin called the season "ambitious, optimistic, and filled with events that have appeal for nearly everyone.”
“We approached our planning with the idea that it was time to return to some sense of normalcy,” said Spradlin. “We also knew that there is still lingering uncertainty, but we’re prepared to adapt to whatever circumstances we encounter.”
The slate of events includes five large-scale shows in the new Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts along with shows in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. This year’s season also offers a sub-set of events dubbed the Dryden Cabaret Series, smaller shows in the intimate Dryden Theatre with cabaret-style seating.
The season debuts Sept. 24 with the Fabulous Armadillos and their homage to music from the Vietnam War era,
On Oct. 2 the group Free Fallin’ brings the music of Tom Petty to the Chalberg stage.
Oct. 15 brings We Are the Willows, a Minneapolis-based group known for orchestral indie-rock that explores family history and identity.
ARENA Dances performs Nov. 12 in the Chalberg Theatre. This internationally renowned contemporary dance company is acclaimed for their visceral choreography and expressive movement.
Grammy Award winning a cappella group Tonic Sol Fa will perform their Shake Up Christmas Tour Nov. 19 in the G-Z Center.
The show Spradlin says he “cannot not present” hits the G-Z stage Dec. 17 when Rock ‘n Roll Christmas returns to Brainerd.
Brat Pack Radio hits the Chalberg Stage Jan. 7. Billed as the ultimate 80’s musical experience, the band plays hits from the eighties played live just the way you remember them. The show is packed with the music of superstar artists like Prince, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and Madonna, as well as countless one-hit wonders.
The iconic music of legendary Neil Diamond is the centerpiece of “I Am…He Said” Jan. 21. show will be in the G-Z Center.
Minneapolis music artist Chris Koza will perform in the Dryden Cabaret Feb. 18.
The Chalberg stage will host Monroe Crossing Feb. 26. The Minnesota group play an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, and heartfelt originals. They’ve been featured in numerous bluegrass festivals and have played at venues throughout the Midwest.
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Ring of Kerry hits the Chalberg stage March 18. The group takes its name from a beautiful craggy drive in southwestern County Kerry, Ireland.
Ventriloquist Todd Oliver performs his family show of comedy March 25 in the Chalberg. Oliver has appeared on David Letterman, Jay Leno, Penn & Teller’s Sin City Sensational, Craig Ferguson, The Today Show, and was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
April 1 (April Fool’s Day) will bring magician/illusionist Bill Blagg to the G-Z Center.
The New Standards return to the Chalberg stage April 8 with their show “Score!” The show is an evening of songs and themes from the trio’s favorite cult and classic film scores.
The Dryden Cabaret Series concludes May 6 with Jeremy Messersmith, an indie pop singer-songwriter and one of Minnesota’s most recognized and celebrated artists.
The Series draws to a close May 14 when Zeppo takes the Chalberg stage. Born from a casual basement jam in St. Paul during the spring of 2016, this group of talented musicians formed a band dedicated to sharing a full-throated and full-throttle love Led Zeppelin catalog.
Health guidelines and protocols will be posted on the Center’s website at www.clcperformingarts.com and updated if any changes occur. Patrons who purchase tickets will also be kept informed as to the most current guidelines in effect.
Information about the Cultural Arts Series and tickets for each event will be made available soon on the Center’s website.
