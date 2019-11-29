BRAINERD — Community members are invited to Central Lakes College’s event, Cultural Thursday: A Crash Course in Deaf Culture.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be at noon Dec. 5 in the Chalberg Theatre.

The presenter will be Emily Smith-Lundberg, who serves as a deaf mentor for the Minnesota Lifetrack Deaf and Hard of Hearing Family Services. She is founder and director of Dreams and Inspirations Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camps and Retreats, which sets up many different types of retreats with the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Smith-Lundberg is also a co-director of Camp Sertoma, a youth camp for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camp at Confidence Learning Center. Smith-Lundberg was the former governor-appointed board member of the Minnesota Commission of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Minnesotans.

“We are extremely fortunate to host Emily for this presentation, as she has a great deal of expertise to share,” said CLC’s American Sign Language instructor Tanya Hoting-Mrazek.

For more information on this or other Cultural Thursday presentations, please contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez at (218) 855-8183.

