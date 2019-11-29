BRAINERD — Community members are invited to Central Lakes College’s event, Cultural Thursday: A Crash Course in Deaf Culture.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be at noon Dec. 5 in the Chalberg Theatre.
The presenter will be Emily Smith-Lundberg, who serves as a deaf mentor for the Minnesota Lifetrack Deaf and Hard of Hearing Family Services. She is founder and director of Dreams and Inspirations Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camps and Retreats, which sets up many different types of retreats with the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Smith-Lundberg is also a co-director of Camp Sertoma, a youth camp for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Camp at Confidence Learning Center. Smith-Lundberg was the former governor-appointed board member of the Minnesota Commission of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Minnesotans.
“We are extremely fortunate to host Emily for this presentation, as she has a great deal of expertise to share,” said CLC’s American Sign Language instructor Tanya Hoting-Mrazek.
For more information on this or other Cultural Thursday presentations, please contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez at (218) 855-8183.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.