BRAINERD — The community is invited to Central Lakes College’s Cultural Thursday event “Tales of Laughing Fox: Anishinaabe Culture and History through Storytelling and Native American Flute Performance.”
The free event takes place at noon Oct. 6 in the Chalberg Theatre.
The speaker is Michael Laughing Fox Charette, a Native American storyteller, poet and member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, located in Northern Wisconsin. As a self-taught Native flute player, he enhances his stories with hauntingly beautiful flute and storytelling performance.
Growing up surrounded by the beauty of Lake Superior and the woods led him to dedicate his gifts as an artist to gently teaching about Indigenous history, culture and spirituality. His work as both a visual and performance artist is varied and tied together by the traditional wisdom of the Anishinaabe people, which is respectfully incorporated into his work. Charette captivates audiences with his authentic, relaxed style. His presentation will consist of stories, culture, history and music of the Anishinaabe peoples. He has over 20 flutes in his collection each with their own story, voice and song. Charette weaves traditional storytelling with his own experiences whose presentation consists of stories, culture, history and music of the Anishinaabe peoples.
