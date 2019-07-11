The Cuyuna Lakes Area Strings Camp, a two-day camp for musicians, will be held July 24-25 in Crosby.
Come for two full days immersed in your instrument, learn new music and meet new friends.
Activities on July 24 will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Assemblies of God Church, 604 Oak St., Crosby.
There will be sectional instruction and group concert practice in the following areas: conducting; violin; viola; cello; bass.
Yoga will also be offered by Jill Mattson of Uplifting Studio.
On July 25, a Music in the Park Concert will be held, 5-6:15 p.m. at Crosby Serpent Lake Park.
Dr. Brian Buckstead is Camp Director, and Mary Aulie is Executive Director. Scholarships are available.
The fee per person is $150 and includes a light breakfast, lunch and T-shirt. Deadline to register is June 30. Send payment to Mary Aulie, PO Box 125, Crosby, MN 56441. Indicate the instrument you play or if you will be taking conducting instruction.
For housing options or other information, contact Mary Aulie, (218) 839-1085.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.