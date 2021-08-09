Dakota Hall, a 2015 graduate of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and the University of Minnesota, has released his first original piano compositions, “Tilt of the Earth,” that are now available on Spotify.
The EP — which typically features between two to five songs and is under 30 minutes in length — showcases songs that were written about various social issues, especially in Minneapolis. The tracks include “Tilt of the Earth,” “Amygdala,” “In Remembrance of George Floyd,” “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and “Breathing Room,” which he calls his personal favorite.
Dakota says the title track, “Tilt of the Earth,” was inspired by our growing climate crisis.
The amygdala is a part of the brain that is involved in processing emotions like fear and anger. It becomes activated when there is a perceived threat in our environment, and it is often overactive in people with stress related mental disorders like anxiety, OCD or depression.
“Amygdala’s mood changes drastically throughout the song, which reflects the sudden physical responses that occur to us when our amygdala is active,” Hall said.
The song “In Remembrance of George Floyd” was written the week Floyd was murdered. The song is split into five sections, each representing a different aspect of the process many people in Minneapolis and communities around the world went through after this tragic event.
“BLACK LIVES MATTER” was written the week after George Floyd’s murder. This song was meant to be a powerful representation of hope and change.
Hall’s last composition, “Breathing Room” is his personal favorite song from the EP. “The title directly references the lack of breathing room George Floyd had in his last moments, but it also is a reference to how important it is to give people space to grow.”
Since graduating from high school, Dakota attended the University of Minnesota and earned a bachelor’s degrees in both music and physics. He’s now pursuing his master’s degree in music composition, also at the University of Minnesota.
“While in graduate school, I’ve written for orchestra, concert band, guitar quartets, brass quintets, trumpet, bassoon and french horn, and other ensembles. I also was the composer for a school film, “Hecuba,” he stated. “I am hoping to work with more films and other visual art productions in the future.”
Dakota is also in the band Pandelion. “We combine aspects of classical, funk and jazz to create a unique and improvised live performance.”
